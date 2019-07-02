JOSEPH, Susan Age 74 of Shandon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 8, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Brannon) Dier. She worked for many years as a clerk in the Mail Room at P& G Miami Valley. She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Michael) Sefton; one grandson, Michael J. Sefton; three brothers, Theodore, Joe and Richard Dier; three sisters, Penny (the late Ron) May, Hope Smith, and Margaret (Mike) Sexton; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Joseph; one granddaughter, Nicole Sefton; one brother, Michael Dier; and one sister, Regina (the late Robert) Hill. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3 pm. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon. If desired, memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on July 2, 2019