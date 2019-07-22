|
FAIR, Susan L. (nee: Lepley), 75 of Morrow, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born to William and Virginia (nee: Sparks) Lepley on October 13, 1943 in Dayton, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Philip Borger Jr, and her son in law, Gene Kindred. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Fair, daughter, Deborah Kindred, brother, Bill (Jo) Lepley, three grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Jones, Thomas (Rose) Kindred and Kathryn Kindred, six great-grandchildren, Jon Bryant, Brie Kindred, Ahna Kindred, Dominic Jones, Taylor Kindred and Zoey Kindred, sister in law, Judy (Don) Pagewood, cousins, Bruce (Shirley) Sparks, Janet Ozvath, Gary (Wanda) Sparks and John (Debbie) Sparks, good friends, Kathy Couch and Bonnie Schaub, two nephews, Chris Lepley and Sam Lepley, two nieces Lynette Jobe and Danielle Guist, and father of her children, Philip Borger Sr. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM with a service immediately following at 6:00 PM, all at the Countryside Church of the Nazarene. A graveside service will be held on the following day at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 22, 2019