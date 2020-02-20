Home

LIDDIC, Susan Died Jan. 15, 2020. Born Apr. 23, 1954, Susan was a gentle, independent person who loved her family, friends, and pets. She lived "the golden rule." Susan earned degrees from Sinclair and Wright State. She had a career in cytotechnology and enjoyed dog training and card making. Preceded in death by parents Etta and Harry. Survived by brothers Harry, Dave (Mary) and Scott (Roberta) and many other family and friends. Susan would have appreciated donations in her memory to SICSA or .
