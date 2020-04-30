|
LOYD, Susan Christine Age 62, of Yellow Springs, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 24, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Carl and Alberta "Betty" Sutton. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Sutton; mother, Alberta "Betty" Sutton; grandchildren, Layla, Janet and Ellie; and brother, Carl Sutton. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Steve; two sons, Nathan (Megan) Loyd and Christian Loyd; daughter, Olivia (Dominic) Swanson; grandchildren, Augustine, Simon, Ambrose, Zelie, Clare and Avila; brother, Gary (Amy) Sutton; sisters, Barbara (the late Ted) Van Schaik and Annette (Joe) Scott; and numerous other family and friends. She was a member of the Polish Club of Dayton and the Porsche Club of America. Susan adored shopping for her grandchildren, enjoyed gardening and boating, attending hot rod shows with her husband and loved to watch the Price is Right. She will be dearly missed by her family and will always be remembered as the Mother of the Year to them. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1212 St. Adalbert Avenue, Dayton. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Elizabeth's New Life Center, 2201 North Main St., Dayton, OH, 45405. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020