MYERS, Susan Gail Age 54, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1964 in Middletown, Ohio and lived here all her life. She was employed for 10 years as a STNA nurse at Otterbein Home, and as a STNA nurse for 15 years at Mason Health Care. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, and was a friend to many. She never met a stranger. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and also attended Solid Rock Church. She was a former lead singer in the local group, The Bandits in her younger days. Susan loved the ocean and beach, and enjoyed trips to Florida. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert E. Myers, Sr.; four children, Tabitha (Tony) Lewis, Racheal (James) Williams, Daniel (Heather King) Ibsen; and Robert E. Myers, Jr.; six grandchildren, Corey, Zariah, Zakiah, Jordan, Hailey and Payton; her parents, William and Thelma (Tipton) Moore; one brother, Billy Moore; three sisters, Gina (Gary) Martin, Nicole (Kevin) Fox; Rebecca (Austin) Calhoun; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary