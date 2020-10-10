1/1
Susan OSTER
OSTER, Susan Deanna Susan Deanna Oster, age 79 of Springboro,, passed peacefully in her home Thursday, October 8th with family by her side. Born and raised in Jellico, TN. Susan spent her career working in the Springboro School district. Her greatest accomplishment in life is her family and the life built with her loving husband Jerry, of 59 years. She lived a long happy life and will be greatly missed by her family for her kind loving heart and her sassy sense of humor. Susan was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Oster. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years Gerald Oster; children Michael (Sandra) Oster and Patrick Oster (Jennifer Ferguson); grandchildren Ashley (Dustin) Hudson, Yolanda Oster (Jacob Fisher), Heather Oster, Carleen (Andrew James) Stacy and Jack Oster; great-grandson Gabriel Stacy. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Hospice of Dayton, https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.


Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
