PAPP (Gehring), Susan 74, of Dayton passed away peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020. Susan was born on June 25, 1945 to Steve and Helen (Zimmerman) Erli who precede her in death. Susan leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 36 years Charles Gehring, daughter and son-in-law Sharon & Rodrick Harness, son and daughter-in-law Jim & Wendy Papp; four grandchildren Jeffrey Harness, Jacob Harness, Sophie Papp, Alex Papp, one great-granddaughter Mariyah Harness. Also surviving are sisters Elizabeth (Eddie) Plozay, Linda (Jim) Caldwell, brother Robert (Mary) Erli. Susan worked at Rike's for 20 years and Meijer for 20 years. She worked tirelessly for over 40 years for Our Lady of the Rosary Church in many different roles. She enjoyed catering special events and had a wonderful way of designing floral and food arrangements. She also served as sacristan for the church. Susan's dedication touched the lives of many. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of Susan's life at 1:00 pm, to share stories, laugh, and remember the many happy times. Contributions in memory of Susan may be made to . Full obituary and messages of sympathy and support may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020