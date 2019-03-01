|
PLUMMER, Susan Elaine 73, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Decatur, Indiana, Susan was the daughter of the late Robert and Esther McCray. Susan graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a full-time mom prior to working at Magnavox for 10 years. Susan loved crafts, and enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines, and traveling with her sisters. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, James Plummer; children, Lisa (Scott) Keebortz, Robert Sprinkle, Debra (John) Edwards, Denise (Kenny) Smith; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty McGee, Judy Junk, Marge Klemstein, Linda (Bob) Thomas, Maureen (Jeff) Murphy, and Mike McCray. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, John McCray. Calling will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street in Fort Wayne from 10 am to 1 pm. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019