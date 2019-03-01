Home

POWERED BY

Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan PLUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan PLUMMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan PLUMMER Obituary
PLUMMER, Susan Elaine 73, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Decatur, Indiana, Susan was the daughter of the late Robert and Esther McCray. Susan graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a full-time mom prior to working at Magnavox for 10 years. Susan loved crafts, and enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines, and traveling with her sisters. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, James Plummer; children, Lisa (Scott) Keebortz, Robert Sprinkle, Debra (John) Edwards, Denise (Kenny) Smith; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty McGee, Judy Junk, Marge Klemstein, Linda (Bob) Thomas, Maureen (Jeff) Murphy, and Mike McCray. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, John McCray. Calling will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street in Fort Wayne from 10 am to 1 pm. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now