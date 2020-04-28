|
VALIQUETTE, Susan Passed suddenly on Saturday., entering Heaven on April 25, 2020. She will be remembered for her generous heart, her kindness to help others, and the love she gave to us all. She is survived by her loving husband, George, of 36 years. Also survived by her 5 children, Dawn (Armstrong) Diley and Mitsu, Ed Armstrong and Mindy, David Armstrong and Leah, Deborah (Armstrong) Sandhu and Rico, Cindy (Armstrong) Howard and Jake. Also survived by her step-daughters Rose and Jeff Harper, Cheryl and Steve Gardner, Pam and Dan Geiger Susan leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born Sept. 7, 1939, in Delphos, Ohio, Susan was preceded in death by her parents Robert Porter and Kathryn (Rinard) Porter, her siblings Jim Porter, Becky (Porter) Reese-Koester, Ed Porter, and nephew Mike Porter. Susan and George had many guests over the years to enjoy fishing in their pond and celebrating countless birthdays & holidays. Susan was a warm and welcoming person, leaving us wonderful memories, and she will be missed greatly by all. Love you Mom.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020