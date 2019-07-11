Home

VUCKOVICH, Susan Kay "Sue" Age 66 of Englewood, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. Susan was born November 22, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles E. and Alice J. Thompson. Susan is survived by her husband of 43 years: Michael Vuckovich, children: Kevin (Emma) Vuckovich, Sarah (Kevin) Coffee, Melissa (Brian) Woehrman, and grandchildren: Tyler, Connor, Madison, Allie, Lucas and Michelle. Susan graduated from Greenon High School in Springfield, Ohio in 1971 and graduated from Miami Valley Hospital of Nursing in 1974. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital for more than 41 years. Words cannot express how much her family loves her, she will be truly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio) with Reverend Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow mass at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
