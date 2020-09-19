1/1
Susan WHEELER
WHEELER, Susan Susan Wheeler, 66, passed away on September 15, 2020, at home. She was born on January 28, 1954, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Raymond and Doris Mohr. Susan married Ralon Wheeler in December of 1971 in Grand Rapids, Ohio. She attended the Stevens Institute of Business and Arts and graduated in 1973. Susan worked at Medco before retiring in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with family and collecting Beanie Babies. Susan is survived by her husband Ralon Wheeler, son Jason Wheeler [Christina Johnson], son Jonathan Wheeler [Tina Goth], daughter Jennifer Powers [Josh Powers], granddaughters Destiny Wheeler and Marissa Powers, and brothers Robert and Larry Mohr. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
