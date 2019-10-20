|
AULTZ, Susanne Lee 75, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 in Long Beach, CA. Born March 29, 1944 in Dayton, OH, preceded in death by her parents, Ira & Hazel Griffis Aultz & her sister-in law, Lois Aultz. Susanne graduated from Fairmont HS, Kettering, OH in 1962 and received her B.A. in music from Muskingum U in New Concord, OH in 1966. Susanne received her M.A. in music from the U of Illinois in 1968. She also studied music in Salzburg, Austria, Freiburg, Germany, & Lyon, France. She first taught at Findlay U in Ohio & moved to Long Beach, CA where she taught choral music, music appreciation, & private voice for 30 yrs at the Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, CA. Susie loved being involved with people and her music. She sang with the Pacific Chorale, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Pacific Symphony. She also loved nature and hiking in CA. and was happy that she hiked to the top of the Krippenstein Mnt in Austria in 2007. She is survived by her brother, Stanley Aultz of Miamisburg, OH, niece Carrie Aultz Tolman (Jason) of Columbus, OH, nephews Nicholas Aultz (Heather)of Las Vegas, NV, and Mason Aultz of Miamisburg, OH, grandnephews JD & Jackson Tolman, & Luke Aultz, & grandnieces Anastasia Aultz, & Autumn & Mila Aultz. Susanne is also survived by good friend Kathy Rahder & many other friends at Bethany Church in Long Beach, CA. A celebration of Susanne's life will be at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH at 11 am on Sat, Oct. 26. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Susanne's memory to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church in Kettering. Interment at Beavertown Cemetery, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019