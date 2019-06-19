McCREERY, Susanne A. "Sue" 81 of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Sue was born February 26, 1938 in Berlin-Kreuzberg, Germany to Otto Quandt and Kathe (nee Kinner) Accornero. She came to the U.S. via marriage to Thomas E. McCreery Ret MSgt USAF. Her lifetime of hard work started as a baker's daughter in Berlin during WWII, and continued in the U.S. as an employee of Airway Fashions, Super Duper, Lofino's, and Shilo Laundry from 1972 2015. Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Tom; 2 sons, Roger (Tammy) McCreery, Jeff McCreery (Barb Lewis); 7 grandsons, Justin (Amy), Michael (Holly), Kaden, Rylan, Gavin, Ross (Jordan), and Logan; 4 great-grandchildren, Rich Mike, Gavyn, Riley, and Calliope; sister-in-law Mary (Pete) McCreery, their children Misty (Donnie) and Scott (Wendy); and of Germany, cousin, Olaf Hasselhof, his children, Yvonne and Katrin (Jens), and their children Ola and Pia. Sue is the true matriarch of her family. Her passion is best illustrated in the way she loves her children and grandchildren, as well as her dogs. She often gave the last thing she had to help others in need; her character is truly defined through her generosity to all people, family and friends! Her sons know one thing for certain, and always, she loves them. Her heart is tethered to her family eternally. A lasting wish for all is, "go to Vegas and hit the big one". Graveside services will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM at Shelter B of Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton OH 45417 with Pastor Debbie Holder, Dignity Celebrant officiating. Contributions in honor of Sue may be made to SICSA at www.SICSA.org. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary