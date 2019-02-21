Home

SCHAFFRANEK (Michel), Susanne Age 78 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She retired after 22 years of service from Northmont City Schools where she taught Special Education at Englewood Hills Elementary. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was in charge of Christian Education, Sunday School and sang in the choir. Sue was a current member of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota, FL. She was past president and the current historian for the Greenview Garden Club and also enjoyed being a part of the Swedish Weaving group that met every Friday at the Heck Center. Sue was very active as well with the Englewood Sister City Club. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Helfried "Hal" A. Schaffranek, son: James (Kimberly) Schaffranek of Worthington, daughter: Jennifer Schaffranek of Englewood, grandchildren: Jordan, Kaylyn, Joseph, brother-in-law: Frederick Schaffranek of Cleveland, sister-in-law: Erika (Bill) Heitzman of Hinkley, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Alice (Patton) Michel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , Susan G. or SICSA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
