JANDIAL, Sushma Our beloved mother Sushma Jandial, 77, passed away on October 21, 2019, surrounded as she usually was by family and friends. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all, mom was known for her warm and giving nature, joy for life, and outstanding culinary skills. She was a shining light, full of love which she spread to everyone she encountered. Mom loved to travel and see the world, but also loved being at home with her family, both in Mumbai, India, and our hometown of Dayton. We pray that she finds peace as she is reunited with our father. She is survived by her daughters Neerja Chaudhry and Shailini George, son-in-laws Anil Chaudhry and Bijoo George, grandsons Akash, Aneesh, Ishaan and Maanik, as well as family and friends all over the world. The funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25th. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019