COLDIRON (Shockley), Susie Juanita Mrs. Susie Juanita (Shockley) Coldiron, age 95, passed away on May 12, 2019, at Otterbein Avelon, Centerville, Ohio. Juanita is survived by her daughter Sue and husband Greg McDonald, of Springboro; her grandson Shane and wife Lauren McDonald; two great grandchildren, Camryn and Colin McDonald, of Marysville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband William C. Coldiron, her granddaughter, Kasi Erin McDonald, her parents Susie M. (Robinson) and James Fred Shockley, her stepfather Ben L. Hubbard (Ben's Market). In addition to, her sister Freda of Middletown, Ohio, and two infant brothers which passed at birth, James and Edward. Juanita was born on August 11, 1923 in Paint Lick, Kentucky. Juanita was a 1941 graduate of Roosevelt High School, in Dayton. She was on the swim team in high school and part of the "Greatest Generation" during the WW2 era. After the war, she met Bill, a returning U.S. Marine Corp veteran and was married in Dayton, Ohio, on September 4, 1946. Juanita worked in the Long family auction/liquidation business and enjoyed traveling to numerous locations around the country. She spent the last 25 years residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Clearcreek Township. Funeral arrangements are planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Donations may be made in memory of Kasi Erin McDonald, Neuroblastoma Research, , Memphis, TN. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2019