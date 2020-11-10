1/1
SUSIE DUNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNN, Susie

Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. A visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Richard McIntosh of Stratford Heights Church of God and Mr. Austin Dunn officiating. Burial will follow

at Woodside Cemetery.

Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved