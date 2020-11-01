1/1
Susie HAGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGER, Susie T.

Susie T. Hager, 75 of Union, passed away, Wednesday,

October 28, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Susie was born June 16, 1945, in Lick Branch, KY, to James and Laura (Sebastian) Turner who precede her in death, also preceding her are a great-granddaughter, 5 brothers, 5 sisters. Susie leaves to cherish her memory, her son Russ (Shannon) Hager, daughter Teresa (Bill) Yoe. Also

surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one

sister, 3 sisters-in-law, her special cousin, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, there will be a walk-through visitation,

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, followed by a private service. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Susie may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave a special message to

Susie's family and read complete obituary, please go to:


www.kindredfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved