HAGER, Susie T.
Susie T. Hager, 75 of Union, passed away, Wednesday,
October 28, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. Susie was born June 16, 1945, in Lick Branch, KY, to James and Laura (Sebastian) Turner who precede her in death, also preceding her are a great-granddaughter, 5 brothers, 5 sisters. Susie leaves to cherish her memory, her son Russ (Shannon) Hager, daughter Teresa (Bill) Yoe. Also
surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one
sister, 3 sisters-in-law, her special cousin, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, there will be a walk-through visitation,
Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, followed by a private service. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Susie may be made to Hospice of Dayton
. To leave a special message to
Susie's family and read complete obituary, please go to:
