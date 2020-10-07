WIRRIG, Suzann Suzann Wirrig, 79 of Lewisburg, Ohio, died September 27, 2020, at her home. Survived by her Husband of 59 years: Joseph R. Wirrig. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the family residence. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.