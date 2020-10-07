1/1
Suzann WIRRIG
WIRRIG, Suzann Suzann Wirrig, 79 of Lewisburg, Ohio, died September 27, 2020, at her home. Survived by her Husband of 59 years: Joseph R. Wirrig. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the family residence. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
family residence
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
