BAKER, Suzanne 89, resident of Sycamore Glen Retirement Community passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on January 17. Born March 14, 1930 to Harry and Rose Davis in Bellaire, OH. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Davis; loving husband Myron and sister-in-law and close confident, Harriett Baker. "Sue" met and fell in love with Myron while both were attending and receiving their degrees at Ohio University in Athens, OH. Sue was an avid reader, knitter, and golfer, also very grounded in her Christian faith with a constant cheerful attitude and a kind compassionate spirit. She will be deeply missed by many friends at Sycamore Glen along with the many lifelong friends she had while living in Plainwell, Michigan. A private memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Memorial contributions in Suzanne's memory can be to . Hospiceofdayton.org. Final arrangements have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020