DALY, Suzanne K. Jan. 18, 1939 - Sept. 7, 2019 Suzanne died on Sept 7, 1939 in Sarasota, Fl. Suzanne was born to Ruth and Thomas Daly and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial HS and eventually moved to the Cleveland area. She returned to Dayton and proudly worked at Wright-Patterson AFB before moving to Sarasota where she lived for the rest of her life. Suzanne was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Interment will be at Calvary cemetery alongside her family on a future date. Services will be private.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019