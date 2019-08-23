|
DILLON (Brewer), Suzanne Elaine 79, of Springfield, beloved wife and mother, passed away on August 18, 2019. Suzanne was born on February 2, 1940 in Springfield to Warren and Bessie (Tope) Brewer. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. She was an active member of the Northridge United Methodist Church and also sang in the choir. She was a volunteer in aquatics for several years at the Springfield YMCA. She was a member of the Red Star Temple #397 for 60 years. She went through the chairs and was Most Excellent Chief in 1967 and then served as Past Chief. She loved music and taught piano and organ for 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Louis Eugene Dillon; three children, Gina (Greg) Atha of Englewood, Craig (Teresa) Dillon of Springfield and Brad (Trisha) Dillon of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Grant, Maxwell, Amanda, Leah, Sarah, Keira and Ashley (Adam), great-grandsons, Nolan and Samuel, great-granddaughter, Morgan; and one sister, Rita (Wally) Hoch of South Dakota. She was preceded in death by a daughter at birth, her parents, and three brothers, Fred, Neal and Dennis. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the Conroy Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. Burial service will be in South Vienna Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 23, 2019