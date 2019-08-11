Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne HUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne HUTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne HUTT Obituary
HUTT (nee: Oberly), Suzanne Carolyn 80, of Lebanon, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born on July 12, 1939 to George and Vera (nee: Melter) in Lima, OH. Suzanne worked as a Deputy Clerk for Allen County Probate Court and was also the Chief Deputy Clerk for Warren County Probate Court. She enjoyed reading, listening to classical piano music and she loved animals; especially her cats and golden retrievers. Preceded in death by her mother and the father of her children, Thomas Hutt. She is survived by her son, Brian (Patricia) Hutt of Batavia, her daughter, Anita (Gary) Campbell of Oregonia, one brother, Dennis Oberly, four grandchildren, Dan Burnett, Nichole Eglian, Christine Baker, Bethany (A.J.) Schappacher and one great-granddaughter, Madysen Baker. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now