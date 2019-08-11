|
HUTT (nee: Oberly), Suzanne Carolyn 80, of Lebanon, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born on July 12, 1939 to George and Vera (nee: Melter) in Lima, OH. Suzanne worked as a Deputy Clerk for Allen County Probate Court and was also the Chief Deputy Clerk for Warren County Probate Court. She enjoyed reading, listening to classical piano music and she loved animals; especially her cats and golden retrievers. Preceded in death by her mother and the father of her children, Thomas Hutt. She is survived by her son, Brian (Patricia) Hutt of Batavia, her daughter, Anita (Gary) Campbell of Oregonia, one brother, Dennis Oberly, four grandchildren, Dan Burnett, Nichole Eglian, Christine Baker, Bethany (A.J.) Schappacher and one great-granddaughter, Madysen Baker. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Aug. 11, 2019