Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne MITCHNER Obituary
MITCHNER, Suzanne M. Age 59, of Xenia, passed away Friday, June 7th, 2019 in Dayton. She was born October 29th, 1959 to Rita (Lombardi) and the late John "Jack" McLaughlin. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her Life Celebration at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. You are welcome to see her full obituary, send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Suzanne at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
