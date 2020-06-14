Suzanne Palumbo

I would like to say soo many things but this space is small.
She was kind, thoughtful, Highly Intelligent, talented in many ways.
Still always put others and their needs first. She was loved bu all who were lucy enough to be a part os her life, GOD made only on Suezanne
PALUMBO, Suzanne Passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA, spent most of her life in Dayton, OH, and moved to Louisville, KY, in 1993. Suzanne ("Sue") suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, of 63 years, Paul Palumbo; daughters, Mary Cartwright (George), Lisa Steiner (Peter); grandchildren, Julia Steiner (David Sagan), Paul Steiner (Jessica Downing), Molly Steiner and Beth Steiner; her sister, Mary Monnin; nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Sue had a brilliant mind and a sensitive soul. She was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Professionally, Sue taught English Literature for 25 years at the University of Dayton, where she earned a Master's Degree and was a noted Shakespearean scholar. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Sue was also a gifted pianist and a fabulous cook. She adored her husband and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.