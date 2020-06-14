Suzanne Palumbo

The world has just lost a gifted, kind, loving, smart, joyful, gentle, funny, and generous soul. Few people leave a legacy like Sue has, and few couples exemplify the love that she and Paul shared. All of us who knew her are blessed to have been witness to that. Joe and I send our hope that, in due time, God turns the raw and painful grief for this family into great memories of a life fully lived. And, we send our heartfelt sympathy and unconditional love to Paul, Lisa, Mary, and all of her beautiful grandchildren and family. May she rest in eternal peace in a place that knows no sickness.

Sara Cameron-Ragazzo

Friend