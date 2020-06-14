Suzanne Palumbo
PALUMBO, Suzanne Passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA, spent most of her life in Dayton, OH, and moved to Louisville, KY, in 1993. Suzanne ("Sue") suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, of 63 years, Paul Palumbo; daughters, Mary Cartwright (George), Lisa Steiner (Peter); grandchildren, Julia Steiner (David Sagan), Paul Steiner (Jessica Downing), Molly Steiner and Beth Steiner; her sister, Mary Monnin; nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Sue had a brilliant mind and a sensitive soul. She was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Professionally, Sue taught English Literature for 25 years at the University of Dayton, where she earned a Master's Degree and was a noted Shakespearean scholar. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Sue was also a gifted pianist and a fabulous cook. She adored her husband and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 13, 2020
I would like to say soo many things but this space is small.
She was kind, thoughtful, Highly Intelligent, talented in many ways.
Still always put others and their needs first. She was loved bu all who were lucy enough to be a part os her life, GOD made only on Suezanne
Pat Lagnese
Family
June 12, 2020
June 10, 2020
The world has just lost a gifted, kind, loving, smart, joyful, gentle, funny, and generous soul. Few people leave a legacy like Sue has, and few couples exemplify the love that she and Paul shared. All of us who knew her are blessed to have been witness to that. Joe and I send our hope that, in due time, God turns the raw and painful grief for this family into great memories of a life fully lived. And, we send our heartfelt sympathy and unconditional love to Paul, Lisa, Mary, and all of her beautiful grandchildren and family. May she rest in eternal peace in a place that knows no sickness.
Sara Cameron-Ragazzo
Friend
