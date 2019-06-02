PETTY, Suzanne R. Suzanne was born on July 14, 1924 and passed away peacefully into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2019 at the earthly age of 94. She is a kind, gentle, and loving soul. We speak in present tense because she is still alive, she has merely shed her earthly body and changed her location to heaven. What she wants the most, is for everyone to know Jesus Christ, to know that He died to cancel our sin debt, to be born again in Christ and to know the love of Jesus, which brings true peace. John chapter 3 is her favorite chapter where Jesus explains what it means to be born again and reconciled to the LORD. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband Elliott C. Petty, Jr., her parents, Dr. Harry W. Reck and Ruth (Coblentz) Reck, sisters Dorothy Louise Reck (infant), Barbara (Reck) Greco and her beloved poodle Mikey. She is survived by her son William C. (Debora) Petty, Sun Lakes, AZ, daughter Janet L. Petty, Centerville, OH, her special cousin Virginia Heinz-Stanley, special nephew Richard Petty, Jr., and a number of dear friends. She knew full well that she had Lewy Bodies dementia and faced it with great courage, honesty and grace. We cannot praise enough the care she received at Bethany Lutheran Village. The staff on Rehab, Cascade, Cherry Park, and Woodside were truly exceptional and we extend the warmest and most sincere appreciation to all those who faithfully, patiently, and lovingly cared for her. Unless you have walked in the shoes of family members of loved ones in nursing homes, you (Bethany staff) have no idea how greatly your exceptional care lessened the stress of this journey. Thank you so much! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Suzanne's memory to Samaritan's Purse, Bethany Lutheran Village, or the Lewy Bodies Foundation. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary