SCHRAND, Suzanne Mary (Tancred) Newman 1933 2019 Passed away peacefully in her Kettering home on the morning of March 13, 2019., Born on March 11, 1933 in Dayton to Rosella Marie (Hodapp) and James Henry Tancred. She was the middle child to her brother James Patrick "Pat" and her sister Thomasine "Tomi" Marie (Ealy). Suzanne graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton. Suzanne met and married Thomas "Tom" Reese Newman when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. Suzanne and Tom had their first two daughters, Mary Jeanne and Karen Louise in Newton of Lancashire, England, during Tom's service. While living in England, the family was fortunate enough to travel throughout Europe. Upon returning to the states, they saw the birth of their third daughter, Linda Suzanne and their son, Thomas Michael (Mike). The family settled in West Carrollton. Suzanne's eye for beauty, flowers and decorating added special touches to their home. Suzanne's love for learning and higher education earned her a Bachelor's Degree in Business at The University of Dayton at the age of 50. Upon retiring from the Veterans' Administration, Suzanne completed her career at Care Source. In later years, having moved to Kettering, her warmth, generosity and capacity for forgiveness made her home also the family's home. Suzanne's retirement years were filled with enjoyable trips to the library, exploring new books to devour. Rest in peace, our Dearest Mother. Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, James and Rosella, her second husband Robert "Bob" Schrand, her brother Pat and her children's father Tom. Suzanne is survived by her sister Tomi, her children Mary Jeanne Gray, Karen Louise, Linda Suzanne Brelsford (Jeffrey), Thomas Michael, her granddaughter Melinda Peffer (Michael) and great-granddaughter Madeline Rose. The family would like to thank for the loving care and support. There will be a service for the family members at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 2:30pm. Linda and Jeff will be receiving family and friends at their home for remembrance and celebration of Suzanne's life from 4-6pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary