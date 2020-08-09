1/1
Sydelle BALAS
BALAS, Sydelle Sydelle Hamburg Balas, passed away August 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Sydelle was born on March 28, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Glenville High School (Cleveland) in 1944 and attended The Ohio State University. In 1950, she moved to Dayton, Ohio. Sydelle retired from the Dayton Board of Education in 1988. She was very active with Temple Israel of Dayton where she taught Hebrew. She and her late husband, Larry Balas were avid antiquers as well as world travelers. They also enjoyed bowling and other sports. She will be forever remembered by her sons, Gary (Kay) Opper and Stephen (Sheila Barker) Opper; granddaughters, Amy (Dawn) Opper-Scoville and Amanda Opper; great-granddaughters, Emily, Morgan, and Riley Opper-Scoville; nephew, George (Mari) Balas (Budapest, Hungary) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Sydelle is predeceased by her mother, May Hamburg Lubline; father, David Hamburg; stepfather, Maurice Lublin; husband, Larry Balas; son, David Opper and former husband, Lincoln Opper. A private family service was held at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
