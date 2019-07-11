EVESLAGE, Sylvester L. "Pete" Was born in Riley Ohio on April 25, 1923. He was proceeded in death by his parents Sylvester and Lana (Dameron) Eveslage, an infant sister, and son-in-law Robert Davis. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary M. (Fahey) Eveslage, 3 daughters Theresa "Terri" (Terry) Ripski, Hillary "Holly" Davis, and Andrea "Andi" Eveslage, one son Patrick (Deborah) Eveslage. Also survived by six grandchildren Brian (Brittany) Washburn, Alan Washburn, Leigh (Davis) (Ryan) Young, Kelsey Davis, Jacob Rosenberg, Cadence (Rosenberg) (Thomas) Kirk, and three great-grandchildren Caleb Washburn, Louise Young and Abigail Kirk. He graduated from Ripley High School (1940) and the University of Notre Dame (B.S. 1944, M.S. 1945 and Ph.D. 1953).He joined the faculty of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Dayton in 1948 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 1988. He was a member and chairman of the Academic Affairs Committee and the Graduate Committee of the College of Arts and Sciences. He served as chairman and member on the University Disciplinary Appeals Committee and Graduate Committee. Duties in the Department of Chemistry included member of the Design Committee for Wohlleben Hall, coordinator of Freshman Chemistry, director of Organic Chemistry Laboratories, chairman of Graduate Committee, and director of Clinical Chemistry Program. He held professional memberships 50 year member of the American Chemical Society, American Association of Clinical Chemistry, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Ohio Academy of Science. Member of the Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Ohio Society of the Magna Charta Dames Somerset Barons, and of the St. Leonard's Council Knights of Columbus, fourth degree Knight of Columbus, Father Kuhlman Council. Hobbies included ballroom dancing, square dancing, oil painting, and American Sign Language. Visitation will be held at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount St. John 4435 E. Patterson Rd. Beavercreek, Ohio at 10 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Apostles Community. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019