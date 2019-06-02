Home

YARBROUGH, Sylvester Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at . He was a native of Calhoun, GA., served in the U.S. Army and was a Dayton Businessman for over 65 years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 11:00 a.m., at the United Missionary Baptist Church 900 Lexington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Minister Rose Irwin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:00 a.m., at the church. Interment Dayton National cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
