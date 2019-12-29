Home

BUSSELL, Sylvia Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Sylvia was born June 5, 1925 in Pomeroyton, Kentucky the daughter of William and Annie (Ward) Collinsworth. Sylvia was a very generous and loving woman who enjoyed cooking for others and making family and friends laugh. As the sassy matriarch of the family, she will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Spitler; and 9 siblings. Sylvia is survived by her three Daughters, LaDonna (Wesley) Helton, Patricia (Joseph) Congedo, and Saundra (Michael) Lenling; grandchildren, Lanny Howard, Mark (Andrea) Howard, Marnie Neumann, Tyler (Kara) Lenling, Susan (Jose) Laboy, and Katie (Chris) Jessen; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Ann Sobczak, Maggie Henry, and Theda Brooks.Visitation will be held December 30, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Service will be begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Woodland-Dayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sylvia's honor to SmileTrain or donors choice.To share a memory of Sylvia, or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
