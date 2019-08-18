Home

Sylvia CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Sylvia L. 84, of Dayton, OH passed away Tues. August 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 2, 1935 in Permon, KY. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Katie Hubbs, Gerald E. Campbell her husband of 65 years, and their child, Sherry Kay. She was one of twelve children, her sisters Stella, Helen, Ruth, Barb, Nannie, her brothers Neal, Melvon, Alfred, Wayne, Hermon and Bruce. Sylvia is survived by her loving children, Charles (Paula), Connie (Jim), and Elizabeth, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Miamisburg First Church of the Nazarene, and was employed many years as a manager at TCBY. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, 12 pm at the Miamisburg First Church of the Nazarene (1216 Richard St, Miamisburg, OH 45342). Family will receive guests at 11 am. Interment immediately after at David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. The family would like to say thank you to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their services. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
