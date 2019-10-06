Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Corinth Presbyterian Church
4269 Corinth Blvd
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Corinth Presbyterian Church
4269 Corinth Blvd
Dayton, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for SYLVIA CARTER
SYLVIA CARTER


1926 - 2019
SYLVIA CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Sylvia P. Age 93 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at . She earned degrees and graduated from Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina and Berea College in Kentucky. Sylvia retired as a third-grade teacher in the Mad River Twp. Schools and has been a faithful member of Corinth Presbyterian Church since 1957. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Belmont 555) and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Creed & Martha (Thompson) Carter; sisters, Alice Robbins, Bonnie Harnish, Sandra Scott; and brothers, Ralph Carter, Bruce Carter and Glen Carter. Sylvia is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as by many beloved friends. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her book club friends. A visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45410. Sylvia's funeral service will be held at the church immediately following the visitation at 1:00 P.M. Sylvia's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
