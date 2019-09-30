|
CAWEIN, Sylvia Irene CAWEIN, Sylvia Irene (McCool) of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born June 10, 1923 to Sylvester and Irene (Hershner) McCool and was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. Sylvia was a 1941 graduate of Hamilton High School, and she was married at The Presbyterian Church on December 18, 1942 to Robert Carl Cawein on his first furlough from the Army Air Corps in World War II. Sylvia stayed with him on base in South Carolina and worked at various department stores; upon returning to Hamilton after the war, she worked at General Machinery and the Lane Public Library. A member of The Presbyterian Church and Fort Hamilton Eastern Star Chapter 568, Sylvia enjoyed cooking, watching old movies, spending time with her family, and eating at her favorite restaurant, Hyde's. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don McCool and his wife Evelyn, and her beloved husband of nearly 64 years, Robert. Sylvia leaves behind one daughter, Tari Lynn Pate, her husband Mike A. Pate, and one grandson, Spencer Cawein Pate, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., with Dr. John Lewis officiating, at 11am Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with visitation immediately preceding at 10am. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be donated to a . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 30, 2019