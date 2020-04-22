|
|
CUSHBERRY, Sylvia O. Age 78, of Dayton, departed this life April 14, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., THURSDAY, April 23, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020