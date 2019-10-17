Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
149 Franklin St
Dayton, OH
1933 - 2019
Sylvia DUNNIGAN Obituary
DUNNIGAN, Sylvia A. Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Sylvia was born to Nicholas and Gemma (Villa) DiFondi in Utica, NY on June 4, 1933. She was a long-time member of Emmanuel Catholic Church and Bella Villa Italian Club. Sylvia retired from her civilian administration position at W.P.A.F.B. She was a talented seamstress, fantastic dancer, and an amazing cook. Her homemade Italian cooking, Sunday pizzas and delicious pastries will be greatly missed. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bocce ball and cheering on her favorite UD basketball team. She was a devout catholic who took her faith and her family seriously. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry; children, Dr. Michele (Scott) Johnson of Louisville, KY, Jennifer (Dr. Bill) Fenton of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Erin and Alex Johnson, Grace and Charlie Fenton; many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 5:00-8:00pm Friday, October 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop RD, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following morning at 10:00 am at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton, 45402. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to , 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
