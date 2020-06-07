MILLER (Greer), Sylvia P. Age 100, passed away on May 30 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community, Hamilton, Ohio. Sylvia was born to Andrew H. and Anna Lou Greer in Persia, Tenn. Sylvia was a graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1936, in Middleton, Ohio. She obtained her Registered Nursing degree from Bethesda School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1942, where she met her future husband, Dr. Stanley H. Miller, Sr. They were loving, devoted partners for 74 years. Sylvia's hobbies and interests included tennis, genealogy, Bible study, politics, and especially gardening. Sylvia shared her love of gardening while living in Hamilton and Camden Ohio, Sarasota Florida, and at the atrium at Berkeley Square, Hamilton, Ohio, for the enjoyment of the residents. Sylvia is survived by her sons, Stephen B. Miller (Linda), Timothy A. Miller (Joy), and Stanley H. Miller, Jr. (Kristin); her grandchildren and great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews and her faithful, and loving sisters, Anna L. Hafner and O.G. Moss. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband and parents, five sisters, one brother, and one grandson. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's honor at Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or hospiceofcincinnati.org Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.