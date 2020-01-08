|
SAGRAVES (Snow), Sylvia J. Age 74 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 7 in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in Dayton on July 13, 1945 to Rendall and Anna (Potter) Snow. Sylvia graduated from Butler High School and retired after 23 years as secretary of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dayton, where she was a lifelong member. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James L. Sagraves, daughter & son-in-law Cathy & Scott Krizner of Englewood, son Randy Sagraves of Mason, son & daughter-in-law, Jeff & Angela Sagraves of Morrow, 9 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marianna Moore of Englewood & Sandra DeLaet of FL, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Nagel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, 1/10 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (7700 Dog Leg Road) with Pastor Kurt Lammi officiating. Graveside Service will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. (8135 N. Dixie Drive). The family will receive friends on Thursday evening (1/9) from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Paul (stpauldogleg.org) or to the National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org/donate). Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020