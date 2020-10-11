1/
Sylvia SICREE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SICREE (nee Pazsint), Sylvia Ann Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born November 16, 1936, in Ellwood City, PA, to Alexander and Alice Pazsint. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Albert (2017), and sister Grace. She is survived by her sister Rose and brothers James, Daniel, Thomas, and Michael; also, by sons Stephen Sicree, Andrew Sicree, David Sicree, and Matthew Sicree; and daughters Alice Bean, Elizabeth Probst, Kathryn Bobb, and Joan Sicree; and 25 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton. The family will greet friends from 9:00 am-10:00 am, on Tuesday, also at the church. Sylvia will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved