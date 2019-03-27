|
WHITE, Sylvia Age 87 of West Chester passed away on Sunday March 24, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1931 in Cincinnati the daughter of the late Edward and Ida (nee Boss) Rouse. On February 10, 1984 she married George White. She is survived by her loving husband of over 35 years, George White; four children Nancy (Dave) Reichle, Jennifer (Jerry) Andriacco, Richard (Betty) Bastian, and Candace (the late Bernard) Clarke. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was also preceded in death by three siblings Russell Rouse, Florence Bard, and Alida Chandler. Visitation will be on Saturday March 30, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2019