YEAGER, Sylvia Elaine Age 71 of Tipp City, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 13, 1948 the daughter of Richard & Rose (Wardlow) Lett. She loved to do crafts and was a member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Paul Yeager, step son Troy Yeager and step daughter Holly Yeager; grandchildren Taylor and Jackson Yeager and a sister Joyce Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Delbert and a sister Barbara. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rachel Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020