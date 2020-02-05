Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia YEAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia YEAGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia YEAGER Obituary
YEAGER, Sylvia Elaine Age 71 of Tipp City, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 13, 1948 the daughter of Richard & Rose (Wardlow) Lett. She loved to do crafts and was a member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Paul Yeager, step son Troy Yeager and step daughter Holly Yeager; grandchildren Taylor and Jackson Yeager and a sister Joyce Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Delbert and a sister Barbara. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rachel Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -