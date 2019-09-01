Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Tabitha Gorman


1978 - 2019
Tabitha Gorman Obituary
GORMAN, Tabitha Kay "Tab" 40, of Springfield, passed away August 29, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1978 in Xenia, Ohio. Tab enjoyed playing with her grandkids. Survivors include her mother, JoAnn (Toner) Ferguson of Springfield; two children, Branden Gorman (Danielle) and JoAnn Smith (Isaiah); grandchildren, Branden II and Bella Gorman and Baby Smith on the way; siblings, Terry (Sheila) Toner, Joseph Gorman, Donna Heaton, Barbie (Richard) Smith, Leslie (Steve) Stiltner, and Timothy (Amber) Ferguson; her favorite aunt, Sandy Dawes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; a daughter, Jammie Smith; granddaughters, December and Dakota Gorman; her father, Timothy Ferguson; brother, Rodney Ferguson; and her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, September 5, in the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd, with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
