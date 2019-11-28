|
|
GREEN, Taiesha T. Age 43 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 30, 2019 at FORT MCKINLEY CHURCH 3721 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Reverend Karl Penn, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Repast at Grace United Methodist Church 1001 Harvard Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019