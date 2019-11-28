Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Taiesha GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taiesha GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taiesha GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Taiesha T. Age 43 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 30, 2019 at FORT MCKINLEY CHURCH 3721 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Reverend Karl Penn, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Repast at Grace United Methodist Church 1001 Harvard Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taiesha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -