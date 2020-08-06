1/1
Talana MCCOMBS-CAMPBELL
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Talana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCOMBS-CAMPBELL, Talana Chantelle Born October 16, 1989, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 23, 2020. Talana graduated from the Isis Institute of Manufacturing, Class of 2008. She was an employee of Buckeye Senior Care and Golden Heart Senior Care, both of Dayton, Ohio. Talana was a devoted and beloved member of Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, Dayton, where she faithfully served as the Assistant Youth President. She will be remembered for her loving and generous heart and beautiful smile. Talana enjoyed caring for the elderly at her job and working with the youth at her church. Talana was preceded in death by her loving mother, Vertis Knox, and husband, Davyion Campbell. Talana is survived by her father, James Thomas (Shirlean) McCombs; most loving and dedicated sisters, Latia Christman, Tonya (Michael) Wallace, Tenile (Roger) Gomez; siblings, DanElle McCombs, GiGi (Terry) Washington, Yolanda McCombs, Yoranda McCombs, Anthony (Marion) Dates, Justin McCombs; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; special friend, Fantasha Town. Walk-through visitation will be held 12-1 pm Saturday, August 8, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Drive. Private ceremony for immediate family and church members. Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. No repass. The family would like to send a special thank you to everyone for their prayers, calls, concern and condolences sent during this extremely difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Walk-through visitation
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved