SCOTT, Talmadge Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born January 4, 1932 in Rock Castle, Kentucky to the late Rev. Charlie and Daisy Scott. Talmadge served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Dayton Board of Education. He attended the Living Word Church in Vandalia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wives, Roseanna Scott and Mildred Scott; sister, Opal Shipley and brothers, Parkie and Charles Scott. Talmadge will be missed by his two sons, Talmadge T. Scott and Terry M. Scott; granddaughters, Chandra Nicole Scott and Leahann Nicole Scott; brother, Oswald Scott; two sisters, Freida Root, Beulah Friedlander; special niece, Freida Lou Young; he is also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio where the funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. A procession will be leaving the funeral home Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for the graveside services that will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the in Talmadge's memory. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Talmadge or offer condolences to his family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019