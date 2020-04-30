|
TURNER, Talmadge Age 66, of Dayton, gone to Glory on April 6, 2020. He was born June 10, 1953 in Tunica, MS. Talmadge was a Millwright for 44 years; 33 of which were at Chrysler and Behr, Minister for Christ since 1994 and was a Star athlete on local courts and fields. Survivors include his wife, Linda Turner and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Fox, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020