GREENHUT, Tamara M. Age 64 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. She was born in Tazwell, VA on June 19, 1954 the daughter of Mary (nee Mullins) and the late Conway Morris. On September 21, 1976 she married the love of her life Mark Greenhut. Tamara had a career in animal handling and grooming. She loved working with animals. She is survived by her loving husband of over 42 years, Mark Greenhut; her mother Mary Morris; and one sister in law Sheryl (the late Ron) Armacost. Visitation will be on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Covenant Community Church 2860 Mack Rd. Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 1:00PM with Pastor Don Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SPCA Cincinnati at 3949 Colerain Ave Cincinnati, Oh 45223 or www.spcacincinnati.org. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019