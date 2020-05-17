Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Slusser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara Slusser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara Slusser Obituary
SLUSSER, Tamara Sue "Tammy" 58, of Springfield, passed away May 12, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1961 in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph D. and Patricia (Alexander) Sellman Sr. Tammy truly loved spending time with her family and she was an avid reader. She had been employed at Jefferson Industries. Survivors include her mother; Patricia Sellman, two children; Christopher Slusser (Zoe Smith) and Amanda Fain, their father; Dale E. Slusser, two grandchildren; Riley Fain and Adrian Fain, siblings; Cindy Sellman (John), Doug Sellman Jr. and Gina Mingus, two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her father; Ralph Sellman Sr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Merrill Mellott officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now