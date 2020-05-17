|
SLUSSER, Tamara Sue "Tammy" 58, of Springfield, passed away May 12, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1961 in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph D. and Patricia (Alexander) Sellman Sr. Tammy truly loved spending time with her family and she was an avid reader. She had been employed at Jefferson Industries. Survivors include her mother; Patricia Sellman, two children; Christopher Slusser (Zoe Smith) and Amanda Fain, their father; Dale E. Slusser, two grandchildren; Riley Fain and Adrian Fain, siblings; Cindy Sellman (John), Doug Sellman Jr. and Gina Mingus, two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her father; Ralph Sellman Sr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Merrill Mellott officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020