Tamara STRAUSBAUGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tamara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRAUSBAUGH, Tamara Kay "Tami" Age 48, of Riverside, passed away after years of courageously battling health issues, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born August 2, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Sandra Adkins. Tami is survived by her husband, Shane; daughter, Mara (Michael) Odum; grandson, MJ Odum; mother and father-in-law, JoAnn and Mike Damico; beloved dogs; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Tami loved camping, boating, fishing, canoeing, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and she loved animals immensely. She was a free spirit who was strong-willed and stubborn. Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for updates on the Celebration of Life or to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved