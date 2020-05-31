STRAUSBAUGH, Tamara Kay "Tami" Age 48, of Riverside, passed away after years of courageously battling health issues, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born August 2, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Sandra Adkins. Tami is survived by her husband, Shane; daughter, Mara (Michael) Odum; grandson, MJ Odum; mother and father-in-law, JoAnn and Mike Damico; beloved dogs; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Tami loved camping, boating, fishing, canoeing, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and she loved animals immensely. She was a free spirit who was strong-willed and stubborn. Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for updates on the Celebration of Life or to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.