Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Tamara VENRICK


1961 - 2020
Tamara VENRICK Obituary
VENRICK, Tamara L. 58, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, February 1, 2020. She was born in Springfield on July 30, 1961, the daughter of the late Marvin and Ruby (Flannery) Ferguson. Tammy worked as a team lead at Stanley Electric for over 20 years. She was a member of Restored Life Ministries. She is survived by her daughters, Angel Venrick and Ashley (Thomas) Jones; sisters, Brenda St. John and Linda Gillespie; brother, Ricky (Cathy) Ferguson; grandchildren, Terell Jackson and Jazlynn Jones; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Venrick on October 26, 2019. Tammy's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Servant Jermain Maynard presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
